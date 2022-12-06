Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys Shares of 9,000 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV owned 0.06% of MidWestOne Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 85,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,133.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 24,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $856,855.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOFG. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $529.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.27%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.