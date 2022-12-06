Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $1.87 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

