Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $6.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2,152.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $287.65 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

