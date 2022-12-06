Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 1,938 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.