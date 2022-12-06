Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

