iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.94

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

iomart Group Trading Up 3.2 %

LON IOM opened at GBX 115.99 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £127.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.37. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

