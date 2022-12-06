IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IRadimed worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $359.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

