iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $163.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

