iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.