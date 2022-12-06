iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 70,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,513,456 shares.The stock last traded at $20.86 and had previously closed at $20.44.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth $191,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

