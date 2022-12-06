iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 369.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

