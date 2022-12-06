iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.20 and last traded at C$37.28. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.59.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.24.

Further Reading

