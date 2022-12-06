iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

