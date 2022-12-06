iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Raised by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 279.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $179.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

