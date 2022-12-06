iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.9% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $250.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.57.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

