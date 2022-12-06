iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after buying an additional 223,869 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 225,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IJR opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

