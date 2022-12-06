iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.