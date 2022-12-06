Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $104,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 102,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 186,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

