JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Price Target to €148.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €133.00 ($140.00) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($137.89) to €119.00 ($125.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of ANYYY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.