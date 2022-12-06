JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 310

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.15.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NatWest Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 941,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,622. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.