JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Target Price to $22.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

