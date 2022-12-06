JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,082,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,873 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,930,000 after buying an additional 393,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,616,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,592,000 after buying an additional 1,123,141 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,653,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,262,000 after buying an additional 1,442,738 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,390 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

