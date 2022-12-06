JUMPN (JST) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1,118.53 Billion

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

