JUST Market Capitalization Tops $197.59 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. JUST has a total market cap of $197.59 million and approximately $22.04 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05681534 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00500288 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,125.97 or 0.30166219 BTC.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars.
