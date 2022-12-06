Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $115.14 million and $2.68 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00502049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.70 or 0.30272376 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,929,022,755 coins and its circulating supply is 14,929,032,712 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,920,060,743 with 14,920,060,743.091322 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00811888 USD and is up 10.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,525,857.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

