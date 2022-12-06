Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$58.82 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$55.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The stock has a market cap of C$53.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

