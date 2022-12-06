Keep Network Price Reaches $0.0886 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $76.30 million and $251,345.31 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00502353 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,145.92 or 0.30290728 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
