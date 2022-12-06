Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 81.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 6,213,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $112,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.