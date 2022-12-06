Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 205784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Klondike Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$13.69 million and a P/E ratio of -19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Klondike Gold

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

