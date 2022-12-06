KOK Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. KOK has a total market cap of $46.85 million and approximately $262,072.28 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09443402 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $426,453.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

