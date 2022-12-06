Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $334.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

