Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 21.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 135.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $2,653,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $173.35. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

