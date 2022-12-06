Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $151.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

