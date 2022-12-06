Konnect Price Tops $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $28,937.81 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $955.52 or 0.05621247 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00499329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.96 or 0.30108391 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking."

