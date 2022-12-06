Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 502.50 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.16). Approximately 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.40).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 615.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 544.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 540.85.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

