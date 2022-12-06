Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.96) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.83.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

