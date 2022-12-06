Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after buying an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after buying an additional 192,637 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,018,000 after buying an additional 160,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $236.39 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.