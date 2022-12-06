Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LE opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.93 million, a PE ratio of -113.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
