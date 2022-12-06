Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,021,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345,808 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,768,000. Caz Investments LP grew its position in DouYu International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,320,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 826,716 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 102.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $396.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DouYu International Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.