Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after acquiring an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Bilibili by 48.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $62.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

