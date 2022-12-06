Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $720,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

