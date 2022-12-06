Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LDOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Leidos Stock Down 0.8 %

Leidos stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Leidos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

