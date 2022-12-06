Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 2.3%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.49. 6,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,524,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,351,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,403,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock worth $191,186,182. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after buying an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

