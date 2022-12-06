Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and $22.90 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,234.55 or 0.07276158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,785,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,783,629.33997708 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,244.25491256 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $27,773,497.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

