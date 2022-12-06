Lisk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004896 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $117.50 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009510 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025245 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005655 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005957 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005213 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.
Lisk Profile
Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,244,334 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
