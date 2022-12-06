Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $115.93 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $115.93 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000313 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005943 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005186 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,246,127 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

