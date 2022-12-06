Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 222.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 99,645 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

