LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on LiveWire Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

