Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $490.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

