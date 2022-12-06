Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $486.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

